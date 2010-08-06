Kategorien

Das lang erwartete “Touch and Go” Buch ist jetzt endlich erhältlich. Es beinhaltet zweiundzwanzig Ausgaben des legendären Touch and Go Fanzines aus den Jahren 1979-1983. Neben den einzelnen Ausgaben bietet das Buch auch ein paar interessante Essays von Tesco Vee, Dave Stimson, Steve Miller, Henry Rollins, Keith Morris, Peter Davis, Henry Owings, Byron Coley, Corey Rusk, John Brannon und Ian MacKaye.

“Touch and Go fanzine was the brainchild of Tesco Vee and Dave Stimson and was launched in Lansing, Michigan in 1979. Major fanatics of the new punk happenings in the late ’70s, TV and DS set out to chronicle, lambaste, ridicule, and heap praise on all they arbitrarily loved or hated in the music communities in the US and abroad. Inspired by magazines such as Slash and Search and Destroy and writers like Claude Bessey and Chris DesJardines, TV and DS pumped out seventeen issues together with TV doing the last five solo. In laughably miniscule press runs by today’s standards, T&G was made by guys within the Midwest scene strictly for the edification of scenesters and pals in other cities like DC, Philly, Boston, LA, SF, Chicago, et al. Magazines like Forced Exposure and Your Flesh among others were soon inspired by T&G to fire up the Xerox machine themselves, and the rest is history. So is the legendary independent record label launched from this ‘zine, and so are the bands covered inside: Black Flag, Minor Threat, the Misfits, Negative Approach, the Fix, the Avengers, the Necros, Discharge, Iron Cross, Youth Brigade, Faith, Die Kreuzen, Crucifix, Poison Idea, and all the other punks worth print. Touch and Go was what it was—a naughty, irreverent bird walkin’ trip thru the punk, hardcore, industrial, and indie of the late ’70s and early ’80s. And oh what a fun trip it was!”

